Kane Williamson celebrates birthday with Sri Lankan fans

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson turned 29 on Thursday and the Sri Lankan fans had a special way to engage with the cricketer.

During a warm-up match Sri Lankan fans brought a cake for Williamson and the skipper did not disappoint the fans as he went to the fans and ate a piece of cake with them.



Sri Lanka Cricket tweeted pictures of the moment and wrote: "What a way to celebrate the Birthday! Kane Williamson celebrates his 29th with Sri Lankan fans eating a piece of Cake with them during the warm-up! @BLACKCAPS."

New Zealand are in Sri Lanka to play two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, starting from August 14.

Ahead of the series, New Zealand are playing 3-day warm-up match against Sri Lanka Board President's XI which started on Thursday.

India batsman Shikhar Dhawan also wished Williamson and tweeted: "A rare breed of batsman who can perform in any format. Happy birthday, man. #KaneWilliamson."

While India bowler Harbhajan Singh wrote: "Happy birthday #KaneWilliamson one the best batsman and surely no 1 captain nd human being.. keep inspiring.. god bless."

Sri Lanka Board President's XI will continue day two from 323/6. (ANI)

