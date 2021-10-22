Kane Williamson is prodigious hitter of balls, says Gary Stead

Dubai [UAE], October 22 (ANI): New Zealand head coach Gary Stead called the Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson a 'prodigious hitter of balls', and warned him regarding his over hitting in concern to his elbow injury.



Williamson played against Australia in the warm-up match before the Super-12s of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. He top-scored for New Zealand with 37 off 30 balls and aggravated his elbow. In the next warm-up game against England, the Kiwi captain did not come to pitch for batting despite being present at the toss.

"I think we're still pretty hopeful and confident that if we get the rest right, initially here now, and get that balance right then he should be right to play," ESPNcricinfo quoted Stead as saying.

"I mean Kane is a prodigious hitter of balls, he loves to prepare that way as well, and in some ways that's probably the worst thing he can do, is over-hit at times. So, it's really [about] getting that balance right, between feeling ready and feeling prepared to go, and making sure we don't aggravate anything any further," he added.

New Zealand will be facing Pakistan in their opening game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 26. This will be Pakistan's second match of the tournament as they will be facing India in their first game on Sunday. (ANI)

