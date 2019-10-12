Kante suffered pain in adductor muscle, says Didier Deschamps

Leeds [UK], Oct 12 (ANI): France's N'Golo Kante missed the match against Iceland in the Euro 2020 qualifiers because of pain in the adductor muscle, coach Didier Deschamps revealed.

"He felt a pain in his adductor muscle. He had a feeling where he didn't feel comfortable to play. I made the decision [to remove him from the team], because maybe it could get worse," Goal.com quoted Deschamps as saying.





Moussa Sissoko replaced Kante in the match which France won by 1-0.



Despite admitting that Kante's injury is not 'too serious', the coach said he is not certain that the midfielder will feature in the clash against Turkey on October 15.



"I knew Moussa would be ready. I do not think it's too serious for [Kante], but I do not have an answer [to whether he'll play against Turkey on Tuesday] tonight," he said. (ANI)

