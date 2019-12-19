Karachi Test: Sri Lanka bundle out Pakistan for 191 on day one

Karachi [Pakistan], Dec 19 (ANI): Sri Lanka bundled out Pakistan for 191 on day one of the ongoing second Test of the two-match series on Thursday here at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Sri Lanka ended the day at the score of 64/3, still trailing the hosts by 127 runs.

Sri Lanka's openers Dimuth Karunratne and Oshada Fernando put on 28 runs for the first wicket, but Pakistan's pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi finally got the breakthrough in the seventh over as he dismissed Fernando (4).With Sri Lanka's score at 39, the side lost its second wicket as Karunaratne (25) was clean bowled by Mohammad Abbas.Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews put on 22 runs for the fourth wicket, but with the close of play nearby, Pakistan got the breakthrough of Mendis (13) as he was sent back to the pavilion by Abbas.In the end, Mathews and Lasith Embuldeniya ensured that the side does not lose any more wickets before the close of play on day one.After opting to bat first, Pakistan lost its opening two wickets with just 10 runs on the board. Shan Masood (5) and skipper Azhar Ali (0) both failed to leave a mark.Abid Ali and Babar Azam then stitched together a partnership of 55 runs, but Sri Lanka managed to get the breakthrough in the 21st over as Vishwa Fernando dismissed Ali (38), reducing Pakistan to 65/3.Azam (60) and Asad Shafiq tried to retrieve the innings for Pakistan, but Sri Lanka managed to take wickets at regular intervals and as a result, the hosts found themselves at 172/6.In the end, Pakistan was bundled out for 191 runs in the first innings. For Sri Lanka, Lahiru Kumara and Lasith Embuldeniya took four wickets each. (ANI)