Karim Benzema says he is 100 per cent fit for Euro 2020 tournament

Munich [Germany], June 13 (ANI): Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has declared himself 100 per cent fit for France's Euro 2020 campaign after recovering from a knee injury sustained during a friendly last week.



"I'm very good. I was able to resume training with the group yesterday," Goal quoted Benzema in a saying to Telefoot. "There was no pain. I didn't think about the fact that I could have had to forfeit the Euros.

"It was a big pain but it was only a blow. It was not necessary to stay more minutes on the ground so as not to force it, so I decided to go out. We have a very good medical staff so everything was done very quickly. If I resumed training with the group yesterday, it is because I have no discomfort, no pain. I feel good, I worked in the gym so I am 100%."

Earlier the French federation (FFF) has also stated that Benzema is expected to take part in the team's Euro 2020 Group F opener against Germany at Munich Stadium.

Benzema limped off the pitch in the world champions' 3-0 win over Bulgaria as the 33-year-old was then replaced by Olivier Giroud in the 41st minute. After the match, France coach Didier Deschamps had described Benzema's injury as "a knock on the knee, which also affects the muscle. He felt he was getting stiff so he asked to be subbed."

Benzema has 27 goals to his name for Les Bleus after not playing for the national team for more than five years.

Following the opener against Germany, France will face Hungary and Portugal in the group stage of Euro 2020. (ANI)

