Karnataka beat Bengal 4-0 in sub-jr hockey nationals

In the only pool match that was played on Sunday, Kesu Pavan Jadhav (29 mins), Pavan DR (35 mins), Harsha HR (43 mins) and captain Dhanush Kaveriappa MA (46 mins) scored for Karnataka as they eased to a win over Hockey Bengal.

Jind (Haryana), March 21 (IANS) Karnataka beat Bengal 4-0 on day five of the sub-junior boys' national hockey championship here.

Earler, Arunachal, Delhi, Manipur, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu registered wins on day four. Arunachal edged out Bihar by a narrow 1-0 margin while Delhi beat Himachal 2-0. Manipur cruised to a 9-0 win over Puducherry while Maharashtra thrashed Gujarat 16-1. Tamil Nadu also cruised to a comfortable win, beating Kerala 7-0.

Pool matches between Andhra Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir and Rajasthan and Telangana were forfeited on Sunday. The quarterfinals of the championship begin on Monday.

--IANS

rkm/arm