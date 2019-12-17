Karnataka register second win in blind women's T20 nationals

New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) A brilliant knock by Deepika guided Karnataka to its second successive victory in the first-ever Samarthanam Women's National T20 tournament for blind after beating hosts Delhi by seven wickets at the Tripathi Oval Cricket Ground here on Tuesday.

After losing two wickets at 17 while chasing a modest target of 117, Deepika provided needed stability to Karnataka's chase by adding 75 runs for the third wicket with Varsha. Deepika's unbeaten knock of 42 off 39 balls was laced with one four while Varsha hit two fours during her 26-ball 37. Karnataka chased down the target in 13.2 overs. Karnataka had opened their campaign with a seven-wicket win over Jharkhand on Monday.

In another exciting match at the DDA Sports Complex, Saket, Odisha thrashed Kerala by 180 runs. Coming into the tournament as a heavyweight, Odisha, batting first, posted a huge total of 279/3 against Kerala, courtesy quick-fire half-centuries from openers Basanti Hasda (82 off 62 balls) and Muni Purty (50 off 34 balls). Hasda and Purty put on 117 runs for the first wicket in 11 overs before Purty was seen off by Jomol K Paul. In reply, Kerala could manage to score only 99/8 at the end of 20 overs. Odisha coach Debasis Jena was highly impressed by the way Basnti and Muni played aggressive knocks in the team's big win. "Basnti and Muni played brilliant innings today. I'm very impressed with the team's big win. We will look to continue this momentum going into the upcoming matches," Jena said after the match. Jharkhand also registered their first win of the tournament after beating West Bengal by five-wickets at DDA Sports Complex, Siri Fort. Chasing West Bengal's 109-6, Jharkhand rode on opener Geeta Mahto's 41 to overhaul the target in 11.5 overs scoring 113-5. Geeta was adjudged 'Player of The Match' for her batting. rkm/kk/bg