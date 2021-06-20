Karthik leaves fans entertained on commentary-box debut

Southampton, June 20 (IANS) India cricketer Dinesh Karthik's stint in the commentary box during the second day of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand saw him pull a fast one on fellow commentator and former England skipper Nasser Hussain, which left his fans well entertained.

Hussain was all praise for India cricketer Rohit Sharma's pull shots on Day 2 of the WTC final on Saturday as he commented, "Rohit is a great puller of the short ball. Uses his feet well against spin. Shows positive intent."

Just when Hussain was done with his analysis, Karthik replied: "Yes, exactly the opposite of you".

Karthik's reply left his fans truly entertained, who took to social media to praise the 36-year-old who is making his commentary-box debut here.

"Dinesh Karthik upping the commentary game, more importantly just get into direct points and at times cheeky as well. #INDvNZ," wrote a fan on twitter.

Another fan wrote, "Dinesh Karthik might be my favourite commentator already. And I heard him talk only for half an hour. It says something about the standards as well I guess in Indian commentary."

"Dinesh Karthik sledging Nasser Hussain in the commentary box. GOLD! #INDvNZ," wrote another fan.

--IANS

