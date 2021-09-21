Kartik Tyagi helps Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab by two runs

Dubai, Sep 21 (IANS) Kartik Tyagi claimed two wickets and denied Punjab Kings four runs in the final over as Rajasthan Royals won by two runs in the UAE leg of the IPL 2021 here on Tuesday.

Punjab, who raced to 120 without loss thanks to skipper KL Rahul (49) and Mayank Agarwal (67), needed 10 runs off the last 15 deliveries. They reduced the equation to four runs off the final over before Tyagi bowled brilliantly to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in a thrilling finish.