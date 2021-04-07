Kashvi upsets 2nd seed Zynah in AITA U-14 tournament

Bengaluru, April 7 (IANS) Kashvi Sunil caused a big upset when she defeated second seed Zynah Amber Salar 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 to make it to the semi-finals of the Sportle Topspin AITA U-14 CS7 tennis tournament here on Wednesday.

In the boys' section, all the top three seeds -- Tanussh G, Aradhya Dwivedi and Aradhya Kshitij in that order -- advanced to the semi-finals, with fifth seed Prajwal H also joining them.

Results (all quarter-finals; seeds in bracket)

Boys U-14: Tanussh G (1) bt Lethaeesh K 6-2, 6-2; Prajval H (5) bt Siva Prasath 4-6, 6-2, 6-3; Aradhya Kshitij (3) bt Vijay Sumukh 6-0, 6-3; Aradhya Dwivedi (2) bt Aditya Narayanan 6-2, 6-2.

Girls U-14: Sree Tanvi bt Shreyansi Ghaware 6-1, 6-2; Umam Ahmed (3) bt Saanvi Misra 4-6, 6-2, 7-5; Anvi Punaganti (6) bt Sangita Raman (4) 6-4, 7-6; Kashvi Sunil (7) bt Zynah Amber Salar (2) 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

--IANS

akm/kh