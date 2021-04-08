KC Ganapathy, Varun Thakkar and Vishnu Saravanan qualify for Tokyo Olympics

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Indian sailor Vishnu Saravanan on Thursday qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in the Laser Std Class Sailing event. In addition, the pair of KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar has also qualified for the Olympics.



"Many congratulations to Vishnu Saravanan who has qualified for #Tokyo2020 in the Laser Std Class Sailing event at the Mussanah Championships. Many congratulations!!! #JeetengeOlympics #Sailing@KirenRijiju @Tokyo2020," the Sports Authority of India (SAI) tweeted.

In another tweet, SAI wrote: "Duo of KC Ganapathy & Varun Thakkar qualify for #Tokyo2020 in Men's 49er class #Sailing event at the Mussanah Championships. Keep up the momentum going!"

Congratulating Saravanan, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted: "I congratulate Vishnu Saravanan who has qualified for Tokyo Olympic in the Laser Std Class Sailing event at the Mussanah Championships. Our athletes are making a mark in all disciplines!"

Earlier in the day, India's Nethra Kumanan scripted history as she became the first woman sailor from the country to qualify for the Olympics.

"Nethra Kumanan secures a trailblazing qualification for @Tokyo2020, becoming 1st Indian woman sailor at the Olympic Games and the 1st Indian to qualify directly! Congratulations @nettienetty @YAIUpdates," Team India tweeted.

Congratulating Kumanan, Ganapathy, and Thakkar, the Sports Minister wrote: "I congratulate Indian athletes Nethra Kumanan, KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar who have qualified for Tokyo Olympic in sailing. I'm particularly proud of the quota of Nethra, who is India's first-ever female sailor to qualify for the Olympics!"

Tokyo Olympics is set to take place from July 23 to August 8 this year. Whereas, the Paralympics will take place from August 24 to September 5. The Games were scheduled to be held last year, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

