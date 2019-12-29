Keegan Peterson replaces injured Aiden Markram Cape Town Test

Johannesburg [South Africa], Dec 29 (ANI): Cricket South Africa announced Keegan Peterson as the replacement for injured Aiden Markram for the second Test against England in Cape Town.

The right-hand batsman is set to make his Test debut after consistently performing well in the CSA Domestic Franchise Four-Day series over an extended period of time.



The player last featured for South Africa A and smashed 111 runs against England.

The 26-year-old has 88 First-Class matches under the belt with 5,490 runs, a high score of 225 not out and an average of 40.66.

Markram will go under the knife early this week after sustaining a fracture to his fourth left finger on Day Two of the Centurion Test. (ANI)

