Kenyan long-distance runner Agnes Tirop's husband arrested over her death

Nairobi [Kenya], October 15 (ANI): The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) - Kenya has confirmed that the police have arrested the husband of record-breaking long-distance runner Agnes Tirop who was stabbed to death at her home.



Emmanuel Rotich was detained in the coastal city of Mombasa as he was trying to flee to a neighbouring country. Rotich is believed to have killed the two-time World Athletics championships bronze medallist, by stabbing her before going into hiding. Tirop's lifeless body was found lying on her bed Wednesday morning in Iten, with visible stab wounds on her abdomen.

One of the world's leading distance runners, Tirop broke the women-only world record for 10km last month, clocking 30:01 in Herzogenaurach. She was also the 2015 world cross-country champion, a two-time world medallist over 10,000m, and had placed fourth over 5000m at this year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

"The prime suspect in the gruesome murder of 25-year-old world 5,000m record holder Agnes Tirop, has been arrested. Ibrahim Rotich, who was in a relationship with the athlete was arrested moments ago in Changamwe, Mombasa county, as he tried to flee to a neighbouring country to evade justice. Rotich is believed to have killed the two-time World Athletics championships bronze medallist, by stabbing her before going into hiding. Tirop's lifeless body was found lying on her bed Wednesday morning in Iten, with visible stab wounds on her abdomen," DCI Kenya tweeted on Friday (IST).

The DCI also added that earlier in the day at around noon, Rotich had rammed his getaway vehicle into a lorry at Athi River, along Mombasa road, as he desperately escaped out dragnet. The suspect is currently being grilled by detectives at Changamwe police station, for more details into the murder, before being arraigned to answer to murder charges.

"Kenya has lost a jewel," Athletics Kenya had said in a statement. "She was one of the fastest-rising athletics giants on the international stage thanks to her eye-catching performances on the track." Born in Uasin Gishu County, Tirop first came to prominence in 2012 when, aged 16, she notched up a series of podium finishes in national-level cross-country races.

Her most recent race was a second-place finish over 10km in Geneva on 3 October, clocking 30:20. (ANI)

