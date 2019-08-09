Kevin Danso moves to Southampton FC

Southampton [UK], Aug 9 (ANI): Kevin Danso on Friday completed a move from FC Augsburg to Southampton FC on a season-long loan.

Danso said that he is delighted to join the club and is excited to get started.

"I'm delighted to join a club that has produced a lot of great players. I'm ready for the challenge and really excited to get started, and also to get to know the fans and the rest of the lads too," the club's official website quoted Danso as saying.



The 20-year-old also praised Ralph Hasenhuttl saying that the manager has produced a lot of young players.

"I'm looking forward to working with such a great coach in Ralph Hasenhuttl as well. He has produced a lot of young players and showed a huge amount of belief in them, so I hope I can be another one who can benefit from him," he said.

Hasenhuttl said Danso fits the profile of player that they wanted in their club.

"I am very pleased we have been able to bring Kevin into the club. He fits the profile of player that we want to bring here to Southampton. He is in the early part of his career, but he has good experience already, with a lot of existing qualities and the potential to develop even further," Hasenhuttl said.


