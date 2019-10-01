Kevin De Bruyne ruled out of Dinamo Zagreb clash due to groin injury

Manchester [UK], Oct 1 (ANI): Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne will miss the club's upcoming clash against Dinamo Zagreb due to groin injury.

The club said Bruyne sustained the injury during club's Premier League clash against Everton on September 28.

"Kevin De Bruyne suffered a groin injury in the win over Everton and will miss tonight's game against Dinamo Zagreb," the club said in a statement.



"The extent of his layoff depends on how well he responds to the rehabilitation programme overseen by the Club's medical staff," it added.

Manchester City will compete against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on October 2 (local time). (ANI)

