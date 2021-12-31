Key weekend in Premier League as top-four all meet with COVID lurking around

League leaders Manchester City take their 10-game winning run to Arsenal knowing that with second-placed Chelsea entertaining third-placed Liverpool on Sunday, at least one of their closest rivals is certain to drop points.

London, Dec 31 (IANS) Depending on the results over the weekend in the Premier League, it could be tempting to say that this season's title race has already been resolved as the top-four teams in the table all face each other.

Kyle Walker, John Stones, and Rodri are out for Manchester City, while Arsenal coach and former Man City assistant Mikel Arteta is forced to sit out the game after testing positive for COVID-19.

Liverpool travel to Chelsea after their Boxing Day match was postponed due to COVID-19 and then two days later they were guilty of missing a host of chances as they slipped to a surprise 1-0 defeat away to Leicester City.

Andy Robertson is suspended for the visit to Stamford Bridge, while there is a doubt over the fitness of midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

A late goal by Danny Welbeck saw Chelsea drop two points at home to Brighton on Wednesday night and although Romelu Lukaku scored for Thomas Tuchel's side in that game, the striker then captured the headlines for a very different reason when he said he wasn't happy in London and implied he would like to return to Inter Milan.

Tuchel's squad has been hit by injuries and COVID and he will be without key players such as Thiago Silva, Reece James, Andreas Christensen, and Ben Chilwell for the game, with Chilwell out for the season after a successful knee-ligament operation.

Other games this weekend see Watford host Tottenham, who have not lost in seven games since Antonio Conte took over as first-team coach. Watford boss Claudio Ranieri needs a reaction after his side was thrashed by West Ham on Wednesday.

West Ham make the short trip to face Crystal Palace, who are without the impressive Conor Gallagher, but welcome back Wilfred Zaha for the game after he missed their 3-0 win at home to Norwich through suspension, reports Xinhua.

Steven Gerrard should be back in the dugout for Aston Villa's visit to Brentford after his brush with COVID, while the home side will take heart from their performance in the narrow midweek defeat to Man City.

Everton coach Rafa Benitez is handicapped by a long injury list with players such as Yerry Mina, Demarai Gray, Lucas Digne, and Andros Townsend all out when his side hosts Brighton on Sunday.

Leeds United play their first game since December 18 after their first two games of the Christmas period were cancelled due to COVID-19. They are still without key players for the relegation clash at home to Burnley with Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips likely to be out until March.

Finally, Newcastle will look to confirm their improved performances under Eddie Howe when they visit Southampton, although Howe also has to deal with a long injury list that includes key forwards Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin.

--IANS

bsk