KFC India & IDCA join hands to promote deaf cricket

With this partnership, the fast food giant becomes the 'principal sponsor' for IDCA starting this year, until the ICC Cricket World Cup for the Deaf in 2023.

New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) KFC India on Wednesday announced a partnership with Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) to build visibility and promote growth of deaf cricket in the country.

To mark the occasion, Mithali Raj, captain of the women's national cricket team, along with Sumit Jain, President, Indian Deaf Cricket Association and Moksh Chopra, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC India unveiled a jersey for the national deaf cricket team.

"I have always admired the sheer talent, drive and endurance displayed at sports by differently abled persons, including deaf cricket. It is imperative that players receive the right training and support, that helps them break the biases of disability.

"The coming together of KFC India and the Indian Deaf Cricket Association in partnership is remarkable in stirring the conversation in this direction and I am extremely happy to be a part of this," said Khel Ratna awardee Mithali Raj.

The company will also facilitate conducting tournaments, building visibility and exploring growth opportunities for speech & hearing-impaired cricketers, along with the Indian Deaf Cricket Association.

"We are really excited to partner with KFC India and would like to thank them for supporting a sport which needs stronger recognition not just in India but worldwide. As an affiliate to the Deaf International Cricket Council, we look forward to the Deaf World Cup with the best players to represent India on an international stage,'' said President of the IDCA, Sumit Jain, who himself is a former cricketer.

Commenting on the partnership, Moksh Chopra, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC India, said, "As principal sponsors we will focus on driving visibility, skill development and extending growth opportunities for hearing impaired cricketers. Together with the IDCA we will support the growth of the sport of deaf cricket, at both national and international levels, including supporting the Indian cricket team at the Deaf Cricket World Cup."

The cricketers representing different IDCA teams - Virender Singh, Captain (Himachal Pradesh), Rohit Saini, Wicketkeeper (Delhi), Yashwanth Naidu, Fast Bowler (Andhra Pradesh), Manjeet Kumar, All-rounder (Delhi), Akansha Tiwari, Captain (Delhi), Sanjeela Bansal, Wicketkeeper (Delhi) and Kajal Dhawan, Batsman (Delhi) were also present.

