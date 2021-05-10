Khangura, Bajwa fail to advance to World Cup final

The top six shooters in the qualification round enter the final. Khangura ended 34th while Bajwa finished in 50th place.

Lonato (Italy), May 10 (IANS) India's Gurjoat Khangura and Angadvir Singh Bajwa failed to advance to the final of men's skeet event at the Italian World Cup here on Monday.

The competitors have to shoot three series of 25 shots each on the opening day and two series of 25 shots each on the second day.

After a steady performance of 74 in the opening three series of 25 each, Khangura was off target on Monday as he shot 24 and 22 in the two series of 25 each for an aggregate total of 120 out of 125 in the preliminary round.

The 26-year-old Punjab shooter was placed 13th on the opening day but slipped to 34th position on Monday.

Angadvir Singh Bajwa who has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics had a poor run in the Italian World Cup. The 25-year-old Punjab shooter shot 118 to finish 50th in a field of 112 shooters. He had a series of 24, 23, 24, 24 and 23.

In a highly competitive field, Italy's Tammaro Cassandro topped the table with a perfect score of 125.

There was a tie shoot-out for fourth, fifth and sixth place as five shooters had similar scores. Vincent Hancock (USA), Azmy Mehelba (Egypt), Luigi Lodde (Italy), Emin Jafarov (Azerbaijan) and Nicalos Rene Bernard Lejeune (France) were the other five shooters to make cut for the final.

