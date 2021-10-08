Khanna, Kirrtane, Vasant win double crowns in ITF seniors event

While all three had facile wins in their singles encounters, they were made to toil hard in the doubles finals, especially Khanna and his partner Vipin Sirpaul in the 35+ category, who were taken the distance by Ajai Selvaraj and Rewant Datta, but held their nerve at the crucial juncture to win in the super tie-breaker.

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Fancied players Aditya Khanna, Nitin Kirrtane and Mayur Vasant lived up to the expectations in their respective age groups to walk away with double glory in the GSTA S200 ITF Mumbai 2021 tennis tournament here on Friday.

Kirrtane and partner Nikhil Rao complimented each other on the court to quell the challenge from Moorthy and Bhatia 6-1, 6-2 for'Rao's maiden ITF title.

The women's singles title was won by Dr. Jyotsna Patel, who defeated Nazneen Rahman 6-2, 6-2.

Khanna was expected to be given a tougher fight by Sandeep Pawar, who managed to stay in the game in the first set, but his legs gave away in the second and he lost 3-6, 0-6. Kirrtane and Mayur Vasant were just too good for their opponents N Choudhary and A Bharwadwaj respectively and scored easy, identical 6-1, 6-1 victories.

The best match of the day was the 35+ doubles with Khanna and partner Sirpaul winning the first set 6-3. However Selvraj raised his game in the second, controlling the net to guide his mate Rewant and win 6-0 to level the match, They dominated the super tie-break to race to an 8-4 lead before it all unraveled for them. Rewant missed two sitters at the net and Khanna hot two winners to help them come from behind and win it 10-8.

Results (Singles all finals):

Men's 35+: Aditya Khanna (1) bt Sandeep Pawar 6-3, 6-0.

Men's 40+: Nitin Kirrtane (5) (bt) N Choudhary (1) 6-1, 6-1

Men's 50+: Neelkanth Damre bt N Kankaria 6-2, 6-2

Men's 60+: Manek.M (1) bt A Bharadwaj 6-1, 6-1

Men's 70+: Kumar G (1) bt Tahir Ali (2)4-3 (conceded)

Men's 35+ doubles: Aditya Khanna/Vipin Sirpaul bt Datta Rewant/Ajai Selvaraj 6-3, 0-6, 10-8

40+ doubles: Nitin Kirrtane/Nikhil Rao bt Anand Moorthy/Himanshu Bhatia 6-1, 6-2

50+ doubles: Bhushan Akut/Nishit Pandey bt Dinesh Laungani/Venugopal Manghat 7-5, 6-4

60+ doubles: Mayur Vasant/Rakesh Kohli bt Pawan Jain/B Negi6-3, 6-1

Women's singles: Dr. Jyotsna Patel bt Nazneen Rahman6-2, 6-2

Doubles: Nazneen Rahman/Priyanka Mehta bt Jyotsna Patel/Neha Shah 6-2, 6-4.

--IANS

bsk