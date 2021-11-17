Khel Ratna Neeraj Chopra felicitated at NSNIS Patiala

Patiala, Nov 17 (IANS) Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra was given a grand welcome on coming back to Sports Authority of Indian (SAI) NSNIS Patiala after being honoured with Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021.

A felicitation ceremony was organised within the premises of NSNIS Patiala. Dronacharya awardee 2021 Radhakrishnan Nair, Neeraj's coach Dr Klaus Bartonietz and all Olympians present at the centre were also felicitated.