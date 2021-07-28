Khelo India champion Mahi Raghav enters quarters at 4th Junior Girls National Boxing C'ships

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Haryana boxer Mahi Raghav made a fine start to her campaign at the 4th Junior Girls National Boxing Championships as she progressed into the quarter-finals after defeating Delhi's Gargi Tomar on Day 2 at Delhi Public School (DPS) in Sonipat.



The 2020 Khelo India Youth Games champion Mahi lived up to the expectations and registered unanimous victory in the opening round bout of women's 63kg category. Mahi had also represented the country and clinched the gold medal at the Golden Girl Championships in Sweden last year.

Apart from Mahi, Tanu (52kg), Rudrika (70kg) and Sanjana (80kg) extended winning momentum for Haryana and advanced into the next round in their respective categories.

On the other hand, three Maharashtra boxers also emerged victorious on Tuesday. Srushti Raskar started the proceeding for Maharashtra as she notched up 5-0 victory against Assam's Manalisha Basumatary in the 57kg preliminary bout while Sana Gonsalves (63kg) and Jagruti Both (70kg) defeated Gujarat's Janhvi Surolia and Tamil Nadu's Srimathi S respectively with referee stopping the contest in the first round of both the bouts.

On the second day, 29 bouts were played in the 4th Junior Girls National Championships while 65 matches took place in the 3rd Junior Boys National Championships. The on-going event, which witnesses the presence of nearly 500 boxers (298 boys and 201 girls), has been played with AIBA's newly-introduced weight divisions--13 categories in men's event and 12 for women.

The event is also an opportunity for boxers to showcase their skills as top performers will be selected for the 2021 ASBC youth and junior boxing championships, which is slated to take place in Dubai from August 17 to 31. (ANI)

