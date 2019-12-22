Khelo India Youth Games will help India produce Olympic medallists: Lovlina Borgohain

New Delhi [India], Dec 22 (ANI): Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain said that the Khelo India Youth Games will help the country produce Olympic medallists in the coming years.

The two-time World Championships bronze medallist boxer said it's an honour for Assam to host the competition.

"It's very big for Assam to host the Khelo India Youth Games. It's an honour for the state. There will be a lot of athletes who will win medals at the 2024 Olympics because of the Khelo India Youth Games," Borgohain said in a statement.



The 22-year-old boxer said Khelo India Youth Games is a great platform for athletes.

"The Khelo India Youth Games is a big tournament. There was no such tournament before. It's a great platform for athletes. No talent can be hidden now. Everyone can showcase their talent. This is a great opportunity for all athletes. The Khelo India Youth Games provides great exposure for upcoming athletes," she said.

Borgohain bagged gold at the India Open in 2018, a bronze medal each in the 2018 World Championships and 2019 World Championships in the Welterweight category. Moreover, she won a bronze in the 2017 Asian Championships and is currently preparing to clinch a berth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"I am preparing for Olympic qualification at the moment. I came from a village and started training at an SAI centre. I am happy with the way my career has shaped up so far. I want to book a berth in the 2020 Olympics and win a medal for India," Borgohain said. (ANI)

