Kieron Pollard needs 56 runs to become second highest run-scorer in T20s

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard will become the second highest run-scorer in T20s, if he manages to score a minimum of 56 runs during the third T20I against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Pollard who has scored 9867 runs in 495 matches so far during his career, is currently placed third behind retired New Zealand legendary cricketer Brendon McCullum. McCullum has amassed 9922 runs in 370 matches.

The 32-year-old Windies cricketer has been in fine form during the ongoing T20I series against India, smashing an unbeaten 19-ball 37 with the innings comprising of a boundary and four sixes. Pollard's cameo enabled his side to post a total of 207 in the opening T20I which was held at Hyderabad.

The veteran will be looking to make his presence felt, in the final T20I of the three-match series between India and West Indies. The series tied at 1-1, will certainly tilt in favour of the Windies on the back of a quality performance from Pollard. The visitors will further have an eye on the upcoming auction for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), with a quality performance extremely vital for their chances of earning a bid.