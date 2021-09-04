Kimi Raikkonen to miss Dutch GP after testing COVID positive

Zandvoort [Netherlands], September 4 (ANI): Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen has tested positive for COVID-19 and will take no further part in this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix.



Raikkonen, who announced on the eve of the race at Zandvoort that he will retire at the end of the season, returned the result at an on-site test, as per formula1.com.

One of the team's reserve drivers -- one-time race winner Robert Kubica -- will stand in for Raikkonen this weekend. Kubica's last Grand Prix was Abu Dhabi 2019. It will be his 98th start and first as an Alfa Romeo race driver.

Raikkonen, 41, is currently isolating in his hotel, with the team saying he is "displaying no symptoms and is in good spirits". They added: "The team wishes Kimi a speedy recovery."

The FIA and F1 said in a statement: "The FIA, Formula 1 and Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN can today confirm that during onsite PCR testing for the 2021 FIA Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix, Kimi Raikkonen has tested positive for COVID-19.

"In accordance with COVID-19 protocols, he will take no further part in this Event. All contacts have been declared. The procedures set out by the FIA and Formula 1 will ensure no wider impact on the Dutch Grand Prix."

Raikkonen will need a negative test before being allowed to return to the paddock and therefore it remains unclear whether he will be available for next weekend's Italian Grand Prix at Monza. (ANI)

