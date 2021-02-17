Kings XI Punjab renamed Punjab Kings

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) The Indian Premier League's Punjab team will be known as Punjab Kings instead of Kings XI Punjab, the franchise announced on Wednesday.

The logo of the franchise has also changed although lion in the team logo has been retained.

"The brand name and monogram, lion in the team's logo stand for exuberance. While the colour (red in background) stands for vibrancy, the roaring lion monogram has been simplified," a statement from the franchise said.