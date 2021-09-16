Kiwi wicketkeeper Blundell ruled out of Pakistan ODIs, Mitchell to join squad

Lahore [Pakistan], September 16 (ANI): New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Blundell on Thursday was ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Pakistan with a left-quad strain.



All-rounder, Daryl Mitchell, who was initially joining the side for the T20I series, will now assemble with the ODI squad - becoming available for selection for the second match, once he's completed mandatory isolation.

Blundell sustained the injury in the fourth T20I against Bangladesh and BlackCaps physio Nishil Shah explained the injury needed a concentrated period of rehabilitation.

"Tom's been working hard since the injury in Bangladesh," said Shah in an official release.

"The injury's not quite where we want it so we think it's best for him to concentrate on his rehab given the big summer of cricket ahead," he added.

Kiwi coach Glenn Pocknall said the injury comes as a blow ahead of the ODI series.

"Obviously everyone is gutted for Tom, he's a quality player with a diverse skill-set. He'll remain with the squad and we're hopeful he'll be available again for the T20I series," said Pocknail.

Pocknall said after consultation with regular BlackCaps coach, Gary Stead, it was agreed Mitchell was best suited as a replacement.

"We're fortunate to have someone of Daryl's quality to join us early for the ODIs," he said.

"He's shown last summer what a destructive batsman he is, while also offering another useful bowling option. With Tom out, we do lose our first choice backup wicket-keeping option," he added. (ANI)

