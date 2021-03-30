KKR announce Wrogn Active as kit and merchandise partner

Official KKR Merchandise will be available across the country through Wrogn Active retail touch points at multi-brand outlets Shoppers Stop, Pantaloons & Lifestyle and online on Myntra, Flipkart and the WROGN.in website.

Wrogn is also official merchandise partners to the Delhi IPL Team, Delhi Capitals and were kit partners to the Royal Challengers Bangalore for the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"The aspirational sportswear brand will be kitting the Purple & Gold brigade on-the-field and provide official fan merchandise off-the-field that includes fan replica jerseys, polo t-shirts, joggers and caps. The WROGN insignia will also be spotted on the non-lead trouser leg of the team as an extension of this partnership," said KKR and Wrogn Active in a joint statement.

"KKR has always had a strong commitment towards their fans and it's great to work with a brand that understands our values. Wrogn has an incredible retail network in the country which will make the KKR merchandise readily available to all the fans. With Wrogn we have found an apt partner who will help us connect KKR fans and the amazing merchandise awaiting them this season," said KKR CEO and MD Venky Mysore.

--IANS

rkm/ash