KKR appoint Brendon McCullum as head coach

Taking to Twitter, KKR wrote: The announcement you all have been waiting for! ?? Put your hands together and welcome @Bazmccullum, our new Head Coach ?? #WelcomeBackBaz #KorboLorboJeetbo (sic)."

McCullum said that it is an honour to take up the challenge. "It's a great honour to take on this responsibility. We have fantastic squads in both KKR & TKR and I along with the support staff will be looking to build on the success both franchises have enjoyed," he said.

McCullum had recently said that he would be retiring from all forms of cricket following the conclusion of his campaign in the ongoing Global T20 Canada. He had retired from international cricket in 2016 but continued playing in T20 Leagues around the world.

McCullum started his IPL career with KKR in the inaugural IPL season in 2008 and smashed 158 off 73 balls in the first match of the season in an innings that he later said changed his life. Earlier, KKR had announced on July 14 that they had decided to make some changes to its coaching staff. One of the changes is Jacques Kallis, who was the head coach. Making the announcement, Venky Mysore, CEO of KKR had said: " Kallis has been an integral part of the KKR family & will always remain so. We will be exploring ways of working with Jacques as we pursue our vision of establishing the Knight Rider brand as a global brand." Kallis had said: "After 9 fantastic years with KKR since 2011, as a player, mentor and Head Coach, it's time to explore new opportunities. I would to like to thank the owners, management and fellow players for many happy memories."