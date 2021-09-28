KKR beat Delhi by seven wickets in low-scoring match

Sharjah, Sep 28 (IANS) Lusty hitting late in the innings by spinner Sunil Narine and Nitish Rana helped Kolkata Knight Riders overcome Delhi Capitals by three wickets in a low-scoring encounter in the UAE leg of the IPL 2021 here on Tuesday.

After restricting Delhi Capitals to 127/9 in 20 overs thanks to some disciplined bowling after electing to field, Kolkata Knight Riders looked in trouble as Dinesh Karthik was out with score on 96/5. But Sunil Narine tonked Kagiso Rabada for 21 off the inning's 16th over and though the Knights lost another wicket, they managed to reach 130/7 with 10 balls remaining. Rana remained unbeaten on 36.