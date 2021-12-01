KKR is only place I want to be in IPL cricket, says Sunil Narine

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 1 (ANI): West Indies spinner Sunil Narine expressed his gratitude towards the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for retaining him ahead of the mega auction of the upcoming season.



KKR has retained Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy and Venkatesh Iyer for the upcoming IPL.

"I am very excited, it's the only place I want to be in IPL cricket at the moment. If KKR has a team anywhere in the world I would prefer playing for them, whether it's KKR or TKR or any other franchise that they would have. It's been 10 good years through thick and thin and KKR has been a loyal franchise and I look forward to playing at Eden gardens again next year," said Sunil Narine as per an official KKR release.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Andre Russell also thanked KKR for all their 'love and support' and said that he wishes to be a part of the franchise in all the leagues they play globally.

"Over the last eight seasons I have been a Knight Rider player and it's amazing that they continue to show me so much, love. My journey with KKR continues and I appreciate the trust, support and confidence they have shown in me across the years," said Andre Russell.

"I also like the direction they are going in, it's not just IPL in India, they are spreading their wings and I am happy and excited to spread my wings with them as well. I look forward to being a part of all the franchises they have globally, whichever league they are involved in, I will be happy to wear this logo on my heart," he added.

Speaking on player retention, Venky Mysore MD and CEO, KKR said, "We are really pleased retaining Sunil, Andre, Varun and Venkatesh, they are truly special and will form a good nucleus for us to build on for the next three seasons ahead."

"I want to thank the entire squad that was a part of the KKR journey during 2021, it was an amazing collective effort to create a comeback that is one of its kind in the history of IPL. We hope that it will be the foundation for better performances going ahead," he added. (ANI)

