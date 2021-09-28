KKR win toss, opt to bowl first against Delhi Capitals

Sharjah, Sep 28 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and decided to bowl first against Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2021 match at the Sharjah Cricket Ground here on Tuesday.

Morgan said he was not sure how the wicket will play. "It's not a belter, it's not too difficult. As a team, we are very focused on game by game. It wasn't long ago that we were second from bottom. Guys are putting in good performances collectively and individually. My form, not really a concern. It goes around like a rollercoaster, I try to ride it as I can," he said.