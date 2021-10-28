KKR's McCullum admits his coaching style was 'a little wild' in IPL

Auckland, Oct 28 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Brendon McCullum admitted that his coaching style during the IPL 2021 was 'a little wild'. At the same time, he was pleased that his team made a roaring comeback in the second half of the tournament in the UAE to reach the final.

"My style of leadership or coaching was perhaps a little wild … it takes a little while to really dig down and thankfully we were able to do it in the second half of the tournament and we got a bit more intent into batting and then we were able to play a bit more of an aggressive form of cricket. Thankfully it translated to results and we got on a bit of a roll," McCullum said to SENZ Drive on Thursday.