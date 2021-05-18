KKR's Seifert tests negative, could soon be on his way back home

"I heard from Tim just a little while ago," New Zealand coach Gary Stead said on Tuesday morning while speaking to the media from his hotel room in Southampton in England, where he and the Kiwi Test squad are staying ahead of their Test series against England and the World Test Championship final against India.

Auckland, May 18 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders' New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert, who had tested positive for Covid-19 during the Indian Premier League (IPL) and was stranded in India, has tested negative and could soon be on his way back home.

"I think the really encouraging thing is he has tested negative and my understanding is he's on a flight out of India pretty quickly as well."

Stead said he is still unsure about how long it will take Seifert to get back to New Zealand.

"I don't know how long it's going to take him to get back to New Zealand or where he's heading via, but it's great news for Tim, that for a start his health is on the improve anyway, to the point where he's not testing positive anymore," Stead added.

Seifert, who was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad, had tested positive for Covid-19 in Ahmedabad and was flown to Chennai where he was treated in the same hospital as Chennai Super Kings' Aussie batting Michael Hussey was.

--IANS

kh/