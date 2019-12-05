KL Rahul needs 26 runs to join illustrious T20I list

Team India batsman KL Rahul stands a chance to become the seventh batsman to score in excess of 1000 runs in the shortest format of the game, when he steps out at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday, for the first T20I. Rahul will be able to achieve this unique distinction if he scores a minimum of 26 runs, during the course of the clash.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh are the other cricketers to have achieved this feat.

Rahul will be eager to get the series off to a good start, considering the T20I World Cup which is set to be battled out next year. A quality performance against West Indies in the series will certainly hold him in good stead, and also provide a certain amount of protection from the barbed remarks which came his way on the back of mundane recent performances. The series will further be a massive opportunity for pacer Deepak Chahar, who registered the best-ever figures in a T20I to stake his claim for a regular spot in the lineup. With Jasprit Bumrah ruled out to an injury, the limelight will be on him to step up and make his presence felt.