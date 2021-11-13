Know more about National Sports Awards; what awardees got!

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award: It is India's highest sporting honour and is awarded for outstanding performance over a period of four years. The award comprises a medallion, a certificate, and a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.

Below are the details of the National Sports Awards and what the awardees got:

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday honoured twelve sportspersons with Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award, while 35 athletes were conferred Arjuna Award at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Arjuna Award: It is awarded for consistently good performance over a period of four years. The award comprises of a bronze statuette of Arjuna, certificate, ceremonial dress, and a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh.

Dronacharya Award: It is given for producing medal winners at major international events. The award comprises of a bronze statuette of Dronacharya, a certificate, ceremonial dress, and a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh.

Dhyan Chand Award: It is the highest award for lifetime achievement in sports and is awarded for performance and contribution to the promotion of sports in an individual capacity. The award comprises of a Dhyan Chand statuette, a certificate, ceremonial dress and, a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh.

Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar: It is awarded to organisations (both private and public) and individuals for playing a visible role in the area of sports promotion and development over the period of the last three years.

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy: It is awarded to the university for top performance in the inter-university tournaments over a period of a year.

--IANS

cs/bsk