Kohli, Rahane put India in driving seat against Windies

After losing three wickets in the second session of play, both Kohli and Rahane didn't let the hosts make any further inroads as the duo were unbeaten on 51 and 53 runs, respectively when the day ended.

After being dropped on 17 by John Campbell off Kemar Roach's bowling, Rahane made full use of the lifeline and went on to register his 18th Test half-century.

Rahane and Kohli shared an unbeaten 104 runs off 41.4 overs for the fourth wicket to take India to a strong position in the contest.

Off-spinner Roston Chase was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts with figures of 2/69. In the second innings, opener Mayank Agarwal (16) was the first to fall as he was caught in front of the stumps by Chase in the 14th over. After his departure, KL Rahul (38) and Cheteshwar Pujara (25) added 43 runs for the second wicket to take India forward. Rahul's stay was cut short by by Chase. The India opener went across while trying for a sweep shot but exposed the three stumps and the West Indian spinner's ball stuck as Rahul failed to connect it. Just an over later, Cheteshwar Pujara looked to block a length delivery by Kemar Roach off the back foot, but the ball went through his defence to hit the stumps as India were reduced to 81/3. Earlier, India had wrapped up the hosts at 222 in their first innings in reply to 297, thanks to pacer Ishant Sharma, who returned with figures of 5/43. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami (2/48) and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja (2/64) also picked up two wickets. For the Windies, Chase top-scored with 48 while skipper Jason Holder played a crucial 39-run knock as the hosts failed to build up partnerships and were jolted at regular intervals. Brief scores: India 1st innings: 297 all out and 185/3 in 72 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 53 batting, Virat Kohli batting; Roston Chase 2/69) vs West Indies 1st innings: 222 all out in 74.2 overs.