Kohli, team enjoy at a beach before Test series vs Windies

"Stunning day at the beach with the boys," Kohli captioned a picture on Instagram. Teammates Mayank Agarwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are also seen sharing the frame with the Indian run-machine.

All the players along with support staff were seen having a good time at the beach.

With the two-Test series, India will begin their World Test Championship campaign on August 22.

Earlier, on their month-long tour, India won the T20 International series before also clinching the three-match One-day International series 2-1.