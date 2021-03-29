Kohli becomes 3rd captain to lead India in 200 international matches

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) Virat Kohli has become the third captain to lead India in 200 international matches.

Kohli, who became India's captain in all formats of the game in January 2017, led India for the 200th time on Sunday in the third ODI against England. He thus joins his predecessor MS Dhoni and Mohammad Azharuddin as the only players to have led India in 200 international matches.