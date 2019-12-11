Kohli becomes first Indian batsman to score 1,000 T20I runs on home soil

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 11 (ANI): Skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday became the first Indian batsman to score 1,000 T20I runs on home soil.

He achieved the feat against West Indies in the ongoing third and final T20I of the three-match series.

Before this match, Kohli just needed six runs to achieve the feat of scoring 1,000 runs on home soil in the shortest format.



New Zealand's Martin Guptill and Colin Munro are the other two cricketers who have scored more than 1,000 runs on their home soil.

Guptill has 1,430 runs while Munro has exactly 1,000 runs in the shortest format of the game.

In the second T20I of the three-match series, Kohli had surpassed Rohit Sharma to reclaim the top spot in the T20I highest run-scorers list in T20Is.

In the first match of the series, Kohli had played a knock of 94 runs to allow India to win the match by six wickets. Currently, the series is levelled at 1-1. (ANI)

