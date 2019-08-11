Kohli breaks Miandad's 26-year-old record

Kohli needed 19 runs before the start of the second ODI against the West Indies here to surpass Miandad's tally of 1,930 runs against the two-time World Cup winners.

Miandad played his last ODI against the Windies in 1993. Miandad took 64 innings to reach his tally while Kohli has taken just 34 innings to surpass that.

India won the toss and chose to bat first in Port of Spain. Opener Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed by Oshane Thomas off the third ball of the first over and so Kohli was put in to bat early. He and Rohit Sharma have since taken control of the innings as India surpassed the 50-run mark in the 10th over.