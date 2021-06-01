Kohli denies he is vegan, consumes milk and milk products

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) India skipper Virat Kohli dismissed reports that claimed he had turned vegan, tweeting on Tuesday that he is a vegetarian who likes to eat his vegetables.

A vegan does not eat any food derived from animals, including milk and milk products as well as eggs.

"I never claimed to be a vegan. Always maintained I am a vegetarian. Take a deep breath and eat your veggies (if you want [emoticon: winking face]) [emoticons: flexed biceps, face with tears of joy and victory hand]," tweeted Kohli a day before he leaves for England as captain of the India cricket squad.