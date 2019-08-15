Kohli dismisses injury concerns after thumb blow

In the 27th over of India's run chase of 255 on Wednesday, Kohli was hit on the right thumb by a Kemar Roach bouncer. The 30-year-old was seen in pain but after being attended to by the physio, he continued batting to lead the Men in Blue to a series-clinching six-wicket win at the Queen's Park Oval.

At the post-match presentation ceremony, Kohli who was adjudged the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 114, said he "should be good" to play in the first Test of the two-match series starting on August 22.

"I don't think it's a fracture otherwise I wouldn't have continued (batting). It's just a split of the nail," Kohli said Further at the post-match press conference, the India skipper said: "Luckily, it's not broken. When I got hit I thought it was worse than what it turned out to be. But it's not broken so I should be good for the first Test."