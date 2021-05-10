Kohli gets shot of Covid-19 vaccine

Kohli, 32, posted a picture of himself getting the jab on his Instagram story. "Vaccinate as soon as you can please. Stay safe," Kohli wrote in the story.

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) India captain Virat Kohli on Monday announced that he has got a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and urged his followers to get inoculated as soon as they can.

Earlier, Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma started a fundraiser campaign to help people deal with the crisis triggered by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The couple collaborated with crowd-funding platform Ketto for the campaign #InThisTogether and has donated Rs 2 crore for this initiative.

Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were the first team to have a match postponed due to Covid-19 cases within the bio-bubble that was created for the 2021 IPL. RCB's match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was postponed May 3 after two KKR players tested positive for Covid-19. With more cases emerging within the bubbles in Ahmedabad and New Delhi, the tournament itself was postponed indefinitely.

--IANS

