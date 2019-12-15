Kohli irked with umpire's late run-out call

Chennai, Dec 15 (IANS) India captain Virat Kohli was left fuming after South African umpire Shaun George referred a late run-out call involving Ravindra Jadeja during India's first ODI against the West Indies here on Sunday.

The incident took place in the 48th over of India's innings, when Jadeja went for a quick single but the fielder affected a direct hit at the striker's end.

On-field umpire Shaun George did not give out out though Jadeja was short in the crease as replays would later show.

The umpire then went upstairs after the run-out was shown on the big screen and that raised question on the timing of the referral upstairs after the ball was dead. West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard came up to umpire George as did all-rounder Roston Chase who had casually appealed after seeing the replays. The third umpire ruled Jadeja run-out as India captain Virat Kohli was seen walking towards the field angrily. Kohli, however, did not enter the ground as Jadeja walked back to the dressing room. The incident got social media talking as lot of followers of the game tweeted saying how can a third umpire make a decision after the ball is dead. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant slammed fluent half centuries as India's middle order came to party to help the side post 287/8 in 50 overs against the West Indies in the first One-Day International at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here on Sunday. Jadeja managed 21 with Kedar Jadhav, who also helped the cause with a 35-ball 40 (3x4, 1x6). The pair added 59 runs towards the end after Iyer and Pant had set the platform with a 114-run stand for the fourth wicket to help India recover from 25/2 and post a challenging total on a slow wicket after they were asked to bat first. dm/kk/rt