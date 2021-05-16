Kohli is someone I will always remember: Paine

Sydney, May 16 (IANS) Australia Test captain Tim Paine said that his India counterpart Virat Kohli is someone he will always remember. The pair have had run-ins on the field, particularly during the India's 2018/19 tour in which they won the Test series 3-1.

"For Virat Kohli, I've said many times, he seems the type of player you would love to have on your team. He is competitive, he is the best batsman in the world. He is challenging to play against and he can get under your skin because he is so good and he is so competitive. But yeah, for me from where I came from, sharing a feud with him four years ago, He is certainly someone I will always remember," Paine said on the 'Gilly and Goss' podcast.