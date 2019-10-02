Kohli meets special fan in Vizag

Kohli, who recently became India's most successful captain in Test cricket, met a die-hard fan here. The shirtless fan -- Pintu Behra of Odisha, was seen sporting a tattoo of Virat's face on his chest.

On his back, the fan has got tattooed Kohli's first name, his jersey number (18) as well as landmarks in his career including the 2008 Under-19 World Cup win, 2013 Arjuna Award and the 2017 Padma Shri.

With his consecutive achievements, Kohli is regarded as one of the finest batsmen of the modern day cricket. The Indian skipper has over 26,000 international runs with 68 centuries across all the three formats.