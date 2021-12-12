Kohli might just become more dangerous in white-ball cricket: Gambhir

New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir feels that Virat Kohli might become an even more dangerous batter in limited-overs cricket after being relieved of ODI captaincy duties. The 33-year-old stylish batter hasn't been in the best of forms with the bat over the last two years. He last hit a hundred in 2019.

Gambhir said India will see the best of Kohli whether he is captain or not. "Same as Rohit Sharma's role in red-ball cricket, it's just that captaincy is not there. It might just free Virat Kohli up much more. He might just become more dangerous in white-ball cricket with the pressure of captaincy not being there on his shoulders," Gambhir said during an interaction on the Star Sports show Follow the Blues.

"I am sure he is going to make India proud, he is going to keep getting runs in white-ball cricket or in red-ball cricket. At the same time, there will be two different guys probably giving their own thoughts, giving their own vision for the team."

Gambhir further said that there will be no drop in the intensity with which Kohli plays the game, despite losing the limited-over captaincy.

"I am sure India will see the best of Virat Kohli, whether it is red-ball cricket or white-ball cricket. At the same time, the kind of passion he has shown over such a long period of time or the energy, you are going to see the same out of Virat Kohli, whether he is the captain or not."

