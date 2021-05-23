Kohli praised me after I took his wicket: Avesh Khan

Not only did the 24-year-old DC bowler grab 14 wickets in eight games to help his team climb to the top of the table, he also got the prized wickets of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and RCB's Kohli in the postponed IPL-14 season.

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Delhi Capitals pace bowler Avesh Khan has revealed the praise he received from India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli, whom he dismissed during their match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season.

"I spoke with Kohli during IPL when DC played RCB. He told me that I bowled well and should continue doing this," Khan told Cricket Next on Saturday.

The Indore-born pacer -- who emerged the joint second-highest wicket-taker in IPL-14 with Rajasthan Royals' Chris Morris -- got the better of Dhoni in the second match of the season, sending the former India skipper back for a two-ball duck.

The match, which DC won by seven wickets, saw Khan return figures of 2/23 in his four overs.

Khan then bowled Kohli for just 12 runs at Ahmedabad in game 22, returning figures of 1/24 in his four overs. RCB ended up winning the nail-biting contest by just one run.

"Both (Dhoni and Kohli) are legends of Indian cricket. I enjoyed dismissing both of them. For a budding cricketer like me, they were joyous occasions," added Khan.

