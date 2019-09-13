Kohli's team reaches Dharamsala, set for clash with Proteas

The Proteas had arrived in Dharamsala on September 9. Dharamsala is the first venue for their tour of India which includes a three-match Test series that will be played after the T20Is.

The two other T20I matches will be played in Mohali (September 18) and Bengaluru (September 22).

The three Tests will be played in Visakhapatnam (October 2-6), Pune (October 10-14) and Ranchi (October 19-23) as the Proteas open their campaign in the ICC World Test Championship.

"Excited to be back in India and looking forward to playing cricket again," South African pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada wrote in a tweet. Wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock has been designated as South Africa's captain for the T20I series, replacing Faf du Plessis.

India's squad for the T20Is is Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, K.L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar and Navdeep Saini. South Africa T20I Squad: Quinton de Kock (c), Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde.