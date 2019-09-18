Kohli, Shastri felicitate BCCI's chief curator Daljit Singh

Mohali: India skipper Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri on Wednesday felicitated BCCI's chief curator Daljit Singh for his 'unparalleled services' to the Indian cricket here at the PCA stadium.





"#TeamIndia Captain @imVkohli & Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc felicitate BCCI Chief Curator Daljit Singh for his unparalleled services to Indian Cricket," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted.



Singh was felicitated ahead of the second T20I between India and South Africa. The first T20I of the three-match series was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Sunday.

